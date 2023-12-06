Liberia: Criticisms Over President-Elect Joseph Nyumah Boakai's Photo With Convicted Spoon CEO in the U.S.

Monrovia — The recent courtesy visit of President-elect Joseph Boakai to Mr. Stanton Witherspoon, the convicted CEO of Spoon Network, has raised serious concerns about the ethical standards and judgment of the President-elect. Witherspoon's involvement in the wire fraud scheme is a matter of public record.

Followers on social media have raised questions about the appropriateness of a high-profile political figure like President-elect Joseph Boakai associating with an individual convicted of such a serious crime. Wire fraud, as outlined by the United States Department of Justice, is a crime that undermines the integrity of financial transactions and can have far-reaching consequences. In light of this, a leader's decision to pay a courtesy visit to a convicted felon sends the wrong message to the public and raises doubts about their commitment to upholding ethical standards.

The creation of fake nursing diplomas and transcripts to facilitate the shortcut for licensing and employment is not only illegal but also poses a serious threat to public safety.

For some, a courtesy visit from a political leader may be interpreted as an endorsement or a form of leniency, undermining the justice system's efforts to hold individuals accountable for their actions.

Massa Washington, a veteran Liberian journalist and former commissioner of the defunct Truth & Reconciliation Commission (TRC) critiqued Boakai on Facebook:

"Liberia's President-elect, Joseph N. Boakai, hanging with United States Federal convict, Spoon TV CEO, Stanton Witherspoon. Wow, this Pops interesting ooh. His comment "I am prepared to dance with the devil", has taken on a life of its own. It would seem like the lack of proper discretion is an issue. And some of us were upset with Pedro Costa? Your brace yourselves for a Roller Coaster ride ooh."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Ms. Washington's comment followed pictures and videos of President-elect Boakai and Witherspoon watching a football match together were shared on Facebook.

Her post generated several arguments with some arguing that Boakai being next to Witherspoon in a picture does not mean he condones him.

Siamai Kromah also argued: Massa Washington he is not a convict in a court under the jurisdiction of the Republic of Liberia, RL, in West Africa of Sub-Saharan Africa. He is Liberian citizen residing in the United States of America, where he committed a crime, and he is still moving around with some freedom and liberty. He is a convict who is not barred from public contact, Massa Narwale Washington. For example, the man goes to Church services on Sunday. He is still hosting his online talk show from right there in the United States of America. Since so, what is wrong when the President-elect, Joseph Nyumah Boakai with him, another Liberian citizen at rate?

Emeric Benson Nicol Jr.: Adams K. Lincoln, then let's agree that Weah was proceeding correctly since you're insinuating that it is our acceptable norm. Stanton isn't an official but JNB is, so does that make a difference based on your concept? JNB has the obligation to moral and ethical uprightness since he an elected official of the government. What's your say on this?