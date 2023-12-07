Nigeria: Okonjo-Iweala, Mo Abudu Make Forbes' '100 Most Powerful Women' List

The director-general of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has be named one of the Forbes Magazine's 100 Most Powerful Women in the World.

Okonjo-Iweala, a former Nigeria's Finance Minister and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, was named alongside fellow compatriot and media mogul, Monisola Abudu, popularly known as Mo Abudu.

According to Forbes' 20th annual ranking released on Tuesday, the WTO boss holds the 87th spot, surpassing South African businesswoman, Mpumi Madisa, who stands at 88th.

Tanzanian President Samia Hassan also makes her debut on the list at the 93rd position, alongside Mo Abudu at the 98th position.

Okonjo-Iweala, who shattered barriers in 2021 as the first woman and the first African Director-General of the WTO, is celebrated for her remarkable career at the World Bank and impactful economic reforms in Nigeria.

Her recognition on Forbes' list underscores not only her significant contributions to global trade but also her commitment to economic development, governance, and international leadership.

Reacting to the development via X handle on Wednesday, Okonjo-Iweala wrote: "Feel truly honored to be named one more time as one of the @Forbes 100 Most Powerful Women in the world. This will be the 7th time, starting in 2011. Congratulations to all the women on this list working hard to make a difference and to others working hard to change the world even if they are not on the list. Special congratulations to my younger sister @MoAbudu, great to have two Nigerian women on this list."