South Africa: Zahara Needs Transplant in Life-Threatening Situation

Beloved singer and reality TV sensation Zahara is fighting for her life in intensive care.

A report from Zimoja, quoting insider whispers, paints a bad picture: Zahara, the award-winning vocalist, is in intensive care, battling a life-threatening situation that may require a liver transplant.

In an announcement shared on Zahara's social platforms, her family and team confirmed the singer's hospitalisation.

They asked the public for privacy during this critical time, while also requesting prayers to help in her swift recovery.

Fans and followers flooded Zahara's social media page with messages of encouragement and love.

Ann Malinga, a dear friend of Zahara, wrote: "Praying for you Mazee. I hope each new day brings you closer to a full and speedy recovery. Dear Mpho, please be reminded that you are not alone, and thank you for being a supportive and present husband."

EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi joined the chorus of support, writing, "My sister Zahara, our prayers are with you."