South Africa: 'Her Sisters Went Shopping While Zahara Was Fighting for Her Life'

Zahara's two sisters allegedly stole her bank cards and splurged her money on a shopping spree while her husband was struggling to pay her medical bills.

The Loliwe hitmaker's sisters, who were staying with the newly married couple in their Johannesburg North home, were aware that their sister's husband, Mpho Xaba, had been struggling to keep up with their sister's medical bills.

Still, they allegedly stole her bank cards and treated themselves to a shopping spree.

According to a report by Zimoja News, Xaba sent the two sisters, Lumka and Bandezwa Mkutukana, packing after he was made aware of the situation.

A source close to the situation told Zimoja: ''The two sisters went shopping while their sister lay in a hospital bed fighting for her life. They went to Small Street, downtown Jozi, where they bought all the fake brands from Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Burberry, Diesel, and other brands. For them, shopping at those dingy shops made them feel like they were shopping in Dubai, Paris or New York. They got some cheap make-up, too. Their bags were full of fake material.''

Bulelwa Mkutukana, better known as Zahara, is currently being treated for cirrhosis of the liver at a private Johannesburg hospital but is reportedly not responding to treatment.

An article published by Zimoja claimed that Xaba refused to allow the two sisters into the hospital last week after he overheard them discussing matters of life insurance while their sister was fighting for her life.

''Xaba felt uneasy when he overheard the duo discussing matters of life insurance regarding his wife, instead of assisting with the hospital bill and the countless tests that she needs,'' Zimoja reported.

When asked about the allegations, the Mkutukana sisters neither confirmed nor disputed the claims. ''Ask your source, bhuti,'' said Lumka.

Zahara's manager Oyama Dyosiba said he could not comment. ''I am shocked that you know about this, but unfortunately, I cannot comment on the matter,'' he said.