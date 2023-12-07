Liberia: Big Protest At Central Prison

The testimony of Varlee Telleh who was linked to the death of Charloe Musu could not take place yesterday due to a serious protest action by prison authorities over their salary issue.

The strike action according to prison authorities, prevented inmates from entering and leaving the facility including the four defendants in the proceedings who were to appear to listen to Varlee Telleh's, the alleged attacker's testimony yesterday.

Telleh is Deputy Chief of Security to Monrovia City Mayor Jefferson Koijee and was expected to testify to a mobile number believed to be his number which he allegedly used to communicate with a lady before and after the gruesome attackon the home of former chief Justice Gloria Musu-Scott between February 21 to25 2023.

When he appeared at the grounds of the Temple of Justice under tight security yesterday, he was taken to the office of the County Attorney for Montserrado and subsequently to the sheriff's office for his qualification.

Minutes later, Judge Roosevelt Willie appeared in court rescheduling the case as a result of information of protestation at the Monrovia Central Prison.

"Prison authorities told the court through their Director Varney Lake that the prison workers said that they were supposed to receive their money that they have not received and therefore until they can receive the money they will not allow any inmate to go to prison or come out of prison.

The court said, "When we received this information, we called the Minister of Justice to inform him about the situation and how serious it was because this was the second time it had occurred and this case was supposed to be expeditiously handled and completed forthwith."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

According to the judge, the Minister informed the court that they are handling everything possible and will resume these proceedings and this is the reason you have not seen the defendants here, neither the trial jurors.

"Therefore, since we do not know when they will solve this problem, we do not want to reschedule this case for tomorrow but rather for Wednesday, December 6, 2023, at 9:45 am prompt."

The strike action at South Beach also affected proceedings at other courts at the Temple of Justice yesterday.

Last week, Criminal Court "A" demanded the presence of VarleeTelleh who was once investigated by the Liberian National Police as a person of interest in the gruesome attack on the home of former Chief Justice Gloria Musu-Scott in February of this year that resulted in the death of her daughter Charloe Musu.

The court's action to subpoena Jefferson Koijee to surrender Varlee Telleh who is in his employ as a Deputy Security Chief was contained in a motion submitted before that honorable court by the defendants' counselors.

Telleh was accompanied by his lawyer to Criminal Court "A" but they were rescheduled for this Wednesday because of the strike action by the prison officers which prevented the defendants from being present in court during Monday's hearing.