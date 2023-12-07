Some group of disadvantaged youth have joined the ongoing clean-up campaign to give the city a face lift before President-elect, Joseph N. Boakai and his VP-elect, Jeremiah Koung'sinauguration in January 2024.

The city particularly Redlight has turned into Flomo Yard (holdyour nose and pass) and other parts in Paynesville City. Following numerous complaints from Liberians on social media and other media outlets about the dirtiness of Paynesville City in the past months, the Zogos have joined others to speed up the cleanup exercise in the city.

Other Liberians have complained that Madam E. Pam Belcher has failed in her duty as Paynesville City Mayor to ensure that the city is green. Madam E. Pam Belcher has urged the Zogos of Redlight to help work along with the Paynesville City Corporation to ensure that the streets of Redlight are clean.

The cleaning of Redlight took place yesterday at Redlight when several zogos where seen with shovels, and broom cleaning alone with some workers of the Paynesville City Corporation (PCC). In an interview with some of them, some of the disadvantaged youth (Zogos) said they are cleaning Redlight to help make the city green.

According to them, the Paynesville City Corporation (PCC) has been working for the past months but those marketer are the problem that making Redlight dirty. They mentioned that the Paynesville City Mayor has promised to pay them for their services in ensuring that Redlight is clean.

They disclosed that some of their friends are in the constant habit of collecting garbage from various homes and communities and placing it on the streets of Redlight. "We condemn that way of life from some of our brothers," they added.

During the cleanup exercise, some of them narrated that they were brought into the streets by peer pressure. "We want to move from this habit and become good citizens," some of them said.

According to them, the cleaning up at the Redlight area will continue until the Christmas season to ensure that Redlight remains green.