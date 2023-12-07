Liberia: Serious Tension in GD Gedeh

Latest reports emanating from Zwedru City, Grand Gedeh County have confirmed that serious tension is mounting in the county over the sudden death of Grand Gedeh County District #1, Representative, Erol Madison Wion who was re-elected in the October 10, 2023 Presidential and Legislative Elections.

According to reports from the county, several properties, including two residences owned by Senator Zoe Emmanuel Pennue, and the Traditional Council Building in Zwedru City have been set ablaze by protesters in Grand Gedeh County, early yesterday, December 5, 2023, as part of their reaction to the death of the county District #1 Representative, Erol Madison Gwion.

A local radio station told this paper that angry supporters of the late Rep. Madison Gwion of Grand Gedeh County have set the home of Senator Zoe Emmanuel Pennoh ablaze and angry youths armed with machetes have set up roadblocks in Zwedru, the capital city of Grand Gedeh County.

According to the report, enraged in dismay, the demonstrators mostly supporters of the late Representative Wion echoed their curiosity with a deep thought that Senator Pennue knows much more about the lawmaker's sudden death. Tragedies surrounding Rep. Gwion's troubling demise have sparked concerns in the county, a situation that has prompted the citizens' demand for an independent probe.

The Grand Gedeh County lawmaker's political journey began in earnest when he was first elected during the by-election in 2020. The former District Representative, Zoe Emmanuel Pennoh was promoted to the Senate after a successful senatorial election campaign.

Pennoh's preferred successor was Representative Sokan, but the constituents had other plans. With this, Gwion triumphed in the by-election without the endorsement of the ruling party or Hon. Pennoh, marking a significant political upset.

However, his tenure was not devoid of conflict. An ongoing feud between both Gwion and Pennoh created tension within the county's administration. In addition to the intrigue, the county's acting magistrate mysteriously disappeared following the 2020 election results and remains missing.

Earlier Tuesday, the public was left with shocked following the disclosure of the death of Representative Erol Madison Gwion, CDC Representative of District #1, Grand Gedeh County. According to family sources, Representative Gwion succumbed to a lingering illness early yesterday morning.

Circumstances surrounding the Grand Gedeh county lawmaker demise first started he was pronounced winner in the By-election back in 2020. It is said that a resident wasted powder on him as a sign of celebration, a situation that led to his severe illness with rashes on his neck.

Fast forward, he got ill again mid 2023 this also made him unable to campaign for himself prior to the October 10, 2023, elections.

Representative Gwion was in preparation for official certification by the National Elections Commission (NEC) as the winner of Electoral District #1, Grand Gedeh County on Friday, December 8, 2023.