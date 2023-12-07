Nigerian Man Detained Over Wife's Murder in UK

7 December 2023
Daily Trust (Abuja)

The police in the United Kingdom have taken a Nigerian, David Abodunde, into custody over alleged murder of his wife, Taiwo Owoeye.

Abodunde reportedly strangled Owoeye, a former ophthalmic nurse at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, to death on Tuesday, November 28 in their apartment in Suffolk, UK.

Owoeye, a mother of three and nurse in the UK, was said to have reported a case of an assault by her husband to the police a day before the incident.

The police, upon visiting their home the following day, found her lying lifeless in the living room and was later confirmed dead by paramedics who arrived at the scene.

Abodunde, who also was said to be inside the apartment with the deceased, was thereafter arrested.

The couple got married in 2016. However, the late Taiwo relocated to the UK in 2022 and was later joined by her husband earlier this year.

The deceased's brother, Alex Owoeye, in a Facebook post claimed that David was declared the sole murderer after an investigation carried out by the police.

"This is to officially announce the painful exit of my dear sister, Nurse Owoeye Taiwo Morenikeji, married to Abodunde David Olubunmi of Ipoti Ekiti. According to the Suffolk Police in the UK and the available documents and records sent to us via mail and direct conversations from the UK Police, after thoroughly conducted investigations, despite being caught in the act, he (the husband) was declared the sole murderer of his wife (my sister)," he wrote.

Owoeye stated that the three children of the couple had been taken into the protective custody of the UK social services.

He also urged his family members to keep calm while assuring them that justice would be served in due course.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

