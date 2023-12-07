Nigeria: Prisoners From Foreign Lands Working At Construction Sites in Nigeria - Senate Panel

The chairman of the Senate Committee on Interior, Adams Oshiomhole, has raised the alarm that prisoners from foreign countries are working at construction sites in Nigeria.

He spoke in Abuja on Wednesday when the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, appeared before the National Assembly Joint Committees on Interior for a budget defence session.

"Your ministry needs to regulate the issuance of the quotas very well as I have it on good authority that prisoners from foreign lands are working in Nigeria as construction workers," Oshiomhole told the minister.

He said though it was heartwarming that the ministry surpassed its revenue targets on the issuance of expatriate quotas, the policy was giving room for expatriates to steal jobs meant for Nigerians in Nigeria.

"Many non-Nigerians are in the country, some of them live inside containers. They were being paid according to their country's minimum wage by the construction industry that brought them. I don't want to mention the companies' names, but if I'm provoked, I'll mention them."

Responding, Tunji-Ojo said his ministry had already come up with the Expatriate Employee Network aimed at safeguarding jobs meant for Nigerians from being stolen by expatriates.

He said the ministry had raked in N1.195bn in revenue from the issuance of expatriate quotas from January to October this year, surpassing its N600m target.

He also said the N380m projected revenue from marriage registration was also surpassed by over N500m with N892.7m realised as of October 31