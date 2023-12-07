Nigeria: ''i Didn't Turn to Cat to Escape Arrest - Sunday Igboho Breaks Silence On DSS Raid

Yoruba Nation agitator Sunday Igboho finally broke silence on the reports that he transformed into a cat during a midnight raid conducted by the Department of State Services (DSS) on his residence in July 2021.

Igboho, in an interview with Punch, debunked the report, saying nothing like that happened during the DSS raid.

He said the DSS indiscriminately fired bullets during the raid, leading to the deaths of several cats.

The activist said the DSS mission was to either kill or arrest him and take him to an unknown destination.

He said, ''It is true that some cats were killed during the attack? Because the DSS just kept firing bullets in all directions. I was rearing cats as pets, and I had many of them in my house. So, anything or movement attracted sporadic gunshots.

''Their mission was to either kill me or arrest me and take me to an unknown destination, but the Almighty God is greater than anybody in this world, including the despotic ex-President Muhammadu Buhari.

''My God and providence put Buhari to shame with the lawless invasion of my home because they all failed to achieve what they came for. I didn't turn into a cat to escape.''

Meanwhile, Igboho said he is unaware if the DSS brought three herbalists during the raid because the bullet fired for several hours at his residence caused fear and commotion.

He said, ''I wouldn't know that because the DSS stormed my residence at midnight, causing fear and commotion in the whole of the Soka area of Ibadan and releasing a volley of bullets for several hours.

''In that atmosphere of confusion and violence, how do you expect me to be checking if they came with herbalists or pastors? There couldn't have been time for that.''

When asked to clarify the report of stockpiling guns in his house, Igboho said, ''That's very far from the truth. How can I stockpile guns in my house?

''All those allegations are phantoms and cooked up by the DSS just to implicate me in a planned or trumped-up criminal trial.''