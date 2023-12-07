Nigeria: Osimhen, Oshoala Make Final Three-Man List for Men, Women for CAF Player of the Year

7 December 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)

Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen and Super Falcons striker, Asisat Oshola have been named in the CAF Player of the Year final three-man list for the men and women categories, respectively.

Osimhen was instrumental to Napoli's success last season, as the club won Serie A for the first time in 33 years. Osimhen also won the Golden Boot, scoring 26 goals and becoming the highest-scoring African in the league. He was also named the best striker in the league.

Oshoala, who is the reigning Africa women's player of the year, scored 21 goals in just 28 games to lead FC Barcelona to the 2022/23 Spanish League title and was the Spanish club's top scorer with 27 goals in all competitions. The 28-year-old was instrumental as Barcelona retained their domestic title and won the UEFA Women's Champions League.

At the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, 5-time record African Player of the Year award winner Oshoala made history as the first Nigerian and first female African player to score at three different editions of the FIFA World Cup. She has now scored 31 goals and won the Women's African Cup of Nations three times with the Super Falcons.

The award ceremony will take place on on 11 December 2023 in Marrakech, Morocco.

Vanguard News

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.