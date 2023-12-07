Nigeria: Osimhen, Oshoala Make Final Three-Man List for Men, Women for CAF Player of the Year

Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen and Super Falcons striker, Asisat Oshola have been named in the CAF Player of the Year final three-man list for the men and women categories, respectively.

Osimhen was instrumental to Napoli's success last season, as the club won Serie A for the first time in 33 years. Osimhen also won the Golden Boot, scoring 26 goals and becoming the highest-scoring African in the league. He was also named the best striker in the league.

Oshoala, who is the reigning Africa women's player of the year, scored 21 goals in just 28 games to lead FC Barcelona to the 2022/23 Spanish League title and was the Spanish club's top scorer with 27 goals in all competitions. The 28-year-old was instrumental as Barcelona retained their domestic title and won the UEFA Women's Champions League.

At the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, 5-time record African Player of the Year award winner Oshoala made history as the first Nigerian and first female African player to score at three different editions of the FIFA World Cup. She has now scored 31 goals and won the Women's African Cup of Nations three times with the Super Falcons.

The award ceremony will take place on on 11 December 2023 in Marrakech, Morocco.

