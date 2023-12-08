Nigeria: Cardoso Approves CBN's Updated Service Charter

The Service Charter is a requirement of the Business Facilitation Act (BFA) 2022 for driving the ease of doing business in Nigeria.

In a significant move towards improving the ease of doing business in Nigeria, the CBN Governor, Olayemi Cardoso, has approved the apex bank's reviewed service charter.

This development aligns with the Business Facilitation Act (BFA) of 2022, mandating the bank to streamline operations and enhance customer service delivery.

This was disclosed Wednesday in a statement by the bank.

In the foreword, the apex bank governor reiterated the CBN's ''commitment to providing more responsive and citizen-friendly governance through quality service delivery that is efficient, accountable and transparent''.

The Service Charter, a requirement under the BFA, not only facilitates business processes but also ensures compliance with the directives of SERVICOM Nigeria.

SERVICOM Nigeria focuses on improving customer service delivery across government agencies.

The charter will be reviewed every three years from the date of approval or as may be necessary.

According to the statement, Mr Cardoso emphasized the bank's dedication to providing responsive and citizen-friendly governance.

The commitment revolves around delivering services that are efficient, accountable, and transparent to meet the expectations of external customers.

The Service Charter serves as a comprehensive guide, outlining the bank's mandates, vision, mission, and core values.

It delineates the array of services offered by the bank through its various departments and establishes service standards for each offering.