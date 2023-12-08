Nigerian Military Kills 80 Terrorists, Apprehends 304 Others - DHQ

The DHQ said the military troops also arrested 152 suspected oil thieves in the last one week.

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) says Nigerian Troops have in the last one week, apprehended 304 suspected terrorists, 152 suspected oil thieves and eliminated 80 terrorists in various operations across the country.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Edward Buba, a major general, made this known while briefing journalists on the operations of the Armed Forces of Nigeria across the country on Thursday in Abuja.

Mr Buba said the operations also led to the rescue of 44 kidnapped victims and recovery of 112 assorted weapons and 898 assorted ammunition within the week.

In the North-east, he said the Operation Hadin Kai troops killed 31 terrorists, arrested 16 and rescued five kidnap victims and recovered two GPMGs, nine AK47 rifles, 132 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo among other items.

Mr Buba said that a total of 121 Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists and their families comprising of five adult males, 41 adult females and 75 children surrendered to the troops between 29 November and 5 December.

In the North-central, he said the troops of Operations Safe Haven and Whirl Stroke, killed 10 terrorists, arrested 12 and rescued 36 kidnap victims within the week.

In the North-west, Mr Buba said the troops of Operations Hadarin Daji and Whirl Punch killed 15 terrorists, arrested 35 and rescued 13 kidnap victims as well as recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said the air component of Operation Hadarin Daji, carried out air interdictions following intelligence reports on newly uncovered terrorist kingpin Audu Lankai's enclave in Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina on 3 December.

According to him, troops acquired and attacked the target with rockets and cannons with Battle Damage Assessment revealing that several terrorists were killed and structures destroyed.

In the South-south, the defence spokesperson said the troops of Operation Delta Safe destroyed eight dugout pits, 11 boats, 46 storage tanks, seven vehicles, 84 cooking ovens, 356 drums, one outboard engine, one pumping machine and 48 illegal refining sites.

He said the troops also recovered 81,000 litres of stolen crude oil, 239,500 litres of illegally refined AGO, 5,000 litres of DPK and 10,500 litres of PMS.

''Troops also apprehended 140 suspected oil thieves and other criminals elements as well as recovered 35 assorted ammunition, seven assorted weapons and two cutlasses amongst others,'' he said.

In the South-east, Mr Buba said the troops of Operation UDO KA killed two criminals, arrested 78 suspected IPOB/ESN criminals and rescued five kidnap victims during the period.

He added that troops also recovered one AK47 rifle, six pump action guns, two locally made pistols, one dane gun, 18 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, four rounds of 9mm ammo, 25 live cartridges, one vehicle and five mobile phone amongst other items.