Nigeria: Anyone Culpable of Kaduna Village Bombing Will Be Punished - Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has assured the nation that whoever is found culpable of the bombardments of Tudun Biri village that killed over 90 villagers will be punished accordingly.The president also assured that all the victims would be well taken care of under the Folako Initiative which will commenced by this month.According to him, the community will be the first community to be rebuilt under the new intiative.Represented by the Vice President Kashim Shattima, Tinubu made the statement on Thursday shortly after visiting the victims at Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital to condole them over the unfortunate incident.

He explained that the federal government remained committed to the fight against banditry accross the region.''President Bola Ahmed Tinubu sent us to commensurate with the people of Kaduna over the tragic incident. The calibre of people that are here with me is a testimony on how deeply touched the president was by the incident.''

The President was deeply touched by what happened. We will like to assure the people and government of Kaduna State that the government will take measures to protect and preserve the interest of our nation.''The victims will be well taken care of under the Fulako Initiative which will commence by this month and this community will be the first to be rebuilt in north west zone.''All measures will be taken to ensure that future occurrence is averted. Government will get to the root of the issue and anyone found culpable will be punished accordingly,'' he said.