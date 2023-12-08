Nigeria: Tinubu Appoints New Members of Privatisation Council

press release

PRESIDENT TINUBU APPOINTS NEW MEMBERS OF NATIONAL COUNCIL ON PRIVATIZATION (NCP)

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of four (4) new members of the National Council on Privatization (NCP), representing the private sector in the Council:

(1) Oluwole Osin -- South-West

(2) Mohammed Mustapha Bintube -- North-East

(3) Olayiwola Yahaya -- North-Central

(4) Akwa Effion Okon -- South-South

The president charges the new members of the council to bring the best of their private sector experience to bear in ensuring that Nigerians receive the greatest value and impact from investments that were made on their behalf.

Ajuri Ngelale

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

December 7, 2023