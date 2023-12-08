Nigerian Football Club Attacked By Gunmen, Team Manager, Ball Boy Shot

According to a statement released by the club's media officer, Micheal Akintunde, the attack resulted in the shooting of the team manager and a ball boy.

Nigerian football has been rocked by a shocking attack on Sunshine Stars, an NPFL team.

While on their way to Benin City for a match against Bendel Insurance, the team bus was ambushed by suspected gunmen along the Benin-Ore expressway.

According to a statement released by the club's media officer, Micheal Akintunde, the attack resulted in the shooting of the team manager and a ball boy.

Thankfully, security personnel intervened and helped evacuate the injured to a nearby hospital.

The statement reads:

''It's with great sadness that we inform Nigerians, especially football lovers, that our team was attacked a few minutes ago along the Ore-Benin Expressway while travelling to honour an Elite League tie against Bendel Insurance of Benin scheduled for this weekend.''

''Our ball boy was shot in the horrible attack. Our team manager and other club officials, including players, sustained serious injuries.''

''It took the intervention of officers of the Federal Road Safety Corps who helped rescue the injured officials and the shot individual to a nearby hospital.''

''We hope you join us in prayers.''

This shocking incident comes just a week after another Nigerian football team, FC One Rocket, was robbed on their way back to Uyo from a match in Lagos.

The robbers allegedly stole phones, money, and other valuables belonging to players and officials.

Enugu Rangers, another NPFL team, expressed their solidarity with Sunshine Stars and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

The recent attacks raise serious concerns about the safety of players and officials in Nigerian football.