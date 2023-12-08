Nigeria: Ooni of Ife Visits Kuje Custodial Centre

8 December 2023
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Hussein Yahaya

The Convener, Hope Alive Initiative for Africa, His Regal Majesty, Arole Kabiyesi Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, the Ooni of Ife, on Tuesday, visited Kuje Custodial Centre in commemoration of his 8th year Anniversary on the throne.

A statement from the Public Relations Officer, Nigerian Correctional Service,

FCT Command, ASC A. S. Duza, qoated the monarch as saying his visit was necessitated by his empathy for humanity and he was happy at the warm reception and how the inmates were being treated.

He urged the inmates not to see their incarceration as the end of life.

In his words ''I am here for the real people who need hope, your condition today will be history tomorrow, so don't give up''.

The Ooni also secured the release of five inmates by paying their fines. Asking them to behave, comport and forgive themselves.

The Ooni promised to support the inmates rehabilitation with the supply of equipment to aid their skills acquisition.

