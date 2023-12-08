Nigeria: Fake Death - Oladips Apologises, Takes Full Responsibility

He said the announcement was not a publicity stunt to promote the newly released album, as many had alleged.

Nigerian musician, Oladips, has apologised to Nigerians for a viral claim about his death.

In an interview shared by Nigerian Billboard on Instagram, the singer said he takes full responsibility for the ''confusion, distress, and false alarm'' caused by the claim.

''I apologize to Nigerians and my followers (core disciples). I will never play with people's emotions like that. It was never a prank. I am sorry for the confusion, distress, and false alarm. I take full responsibility.''

False death claim

In November, the management of the singer announced his death through his personal Instagram page.

The statement claimed the singer succumbed to an undisclosed long-term ailment.

The statement read: ''We are saddened to inform the general public that Oladipupo Olabode Oladimeji, aka Oladips, passed away yesterday, Nov 14th, Tuesday evening, at precisely 10:14 pm. We are still in shock as we speak!

''For over two years, he has kept his battles within himself. His body is now with his family, and funeral services will be announced as soon as it is concluded! The family asked that we respect their privacy in this trying time. May God give us all the fortitude to bear this great loss.''

The apology came days after he promised to unravel the mystery surrounding his supposed death.

In an interview with Naija FM in Lagos State, Oladips said he did not intend to mislead Nigerians.

The Lalakukulala crooner admitted to posting a video urging people to take him to the hospital but added that he couldn't recall the events that unfolded afterwards.

The ex-Edge Records artiste said his management thought he was dead when it announced his death. He was indeed unconscious at the time.

He said the announcement was not a publicity stunt to promote the newly released album, as many had alleged.