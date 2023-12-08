Ghana: Govt Must Pursue Policies to Promote Growth of Mining Industry - GCM

The government must pursue policies that will promote the growth of the mining industry, the President of the Ghana Chamber of Mines (GCM), Joshua Mortoti, has stated.

He said as the 2024 general election approaches, the government must not be influenced by politics but policies that would help promote the growth of the sector.

Mr Mortoti stated this at the 9th Ghana Mining Industry Awards (GMIA) in Accra on Friday.

Under the theme "Celebrating excellence: Embracing sustainable mining practices", the programme was used to celebrate outstanding achievements and excellence in the mining industry.

In all, the GCM awarded 23 individuals and organisations in 23 categories, with Newmont Gold Ridge Akyem Mine winning the Mining Company of the Year Award after sweeping several awards, Interplast Ghana Limited won two awards, namely Best Performer in Mine Supplies and Support Services, and Best Performer in Local Manufacturing of Mine Inputs.

Mr Eric Asubonteng, a former President of GCM, won the Mining Personality of the Year, while the Best Female Miner Non-technical went to Charlotte Fafa Tay Senyo, and the Best Female Miner Technical Went to Ellen Serwaa Kontoh.

Mr Mortoti, in his address, urged the government to relook at the mining fiscal tax regime, especially exploration.

He said without exploration, the mining industry would grind to a halt, pointing out that the country could benefit immensely from its abundant mineral resources if the government decided to invest in exploration and incentivise the private sector to venture into that.

"We cannot continue to leave the exploration of our mineral resources in the hands of private entities and expect to have most of the benefits when commercial finds are made," the President of GCM said.

The Chief Executive Officer of the GCM, Dr Sulemanu Koney, in his remarks, urged mining companies to integrate innovation, efficiency, environmental stewardship, and people-centered policies into their operations