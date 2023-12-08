Ghana: Infinix Teams Up With 2 Others to Unveil Hot 40 Series

6 December 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Infinix, a renowned smartphone brand, has teamed up with the current Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Artiste of the Year, Black Sherif, and Vodafone Ghana to unveil the HOT 40 Series.

According to Infinix, this partnership symbolises a dynamic fusion of technology, music, and connectivity, and aims to inspire and empower the youth.

Summer Yao, HOT Series Product Director at Infinix, in a statement issued in Accra yesterday, said, "The partnership between Infinix and Black Sherif represents a perfect synergy of Infinix's technological prowess and Black Sherif's creative musical talents."

"This collaboration goes beyond the convergence of technology and music; it is about empowering thoday's youth. Infinix and Black Sherif are dedicated to providing technology that reflects the aspirations of young generations. Moreover, this partnership holds significant cultural significance, symbolising the integration of technological innovation and cultural richness," he said.

Mr David Umoh, Director of the Consumer Business Unit at Vodafone Ghana, said, "Our collaboration with Infinix is a key stride towards fulfilling Vodafone Ghana's goal of democratising access to digital technology for everyone. We're excited to be part of this pivotal movement in narrowing the digital gap."

Each HOT 40 Series purchase is accompanied by a unique 30GB data package from Vodafone, allocated as 5GB monthly for six months.

This package ensures that customers can fully enjoy their new devices without concerns about data consumption.

The HOT 40 Series, comprising the HOT 40 Pro, HOT 40, and HOT 40i, is engineered for the ultimate gaming and entertainment experience. These devices boast high performance, superior displays, and camera features, all at an affordable price.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.