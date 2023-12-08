Ghana: Infinix Teams Up With 2 Others to Unveil Hot 40 Series

Infinix, a renowned smartphone brand, has teamed up with the current Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Artiste of the Year, Black Sherif, and Vodafone Ghana to unveil the HOT 40 Series.

According to Infinix, this partnership symbolises a dynamic fusion of technology, music, and connectivity, and aims to inspire and empower the youth.

Summer Yao, HOT Series Product Director at Infinix, in a statement issued in Accra yesterday, said, "The partnership between Infinix and Black Sherif represents a perfect synergy of Infinix's technological prowess and Black Sherif's creative musical talents."

"This collaboration goes beyond the convergence of technology and music; it is about empowering thoday's youth. Infinix and Black Sherif are dedicated to providing technology that reflects the aspirations of young generations. Moreover, this partnership holds significant cultural significance, symbolising the integration of technological innovation and cultural richness," he said.

Mr David Umoh, Director of the Consumer Business Unit at Vodafone Ghana, said, "Our collaboration with Infinix is a key stride towards fulfilling Vodafone Ghana's goal of democratising access to digital technology for everyone. We're excited to be part of this pivotal movement in narrowing the digital gap."

Each HOT 40 Series purchase is accompanied by a unique 30GB data package from Vodafone, allocated as 5GB monthly for six months.

This package ensures that customers can fully enjoy their new devices without concerns about data consumption.

The HOT 40 Series, comprising the HOT 40 Pro, HOT 40, and HOT 40i, is engineered for the ultimate gaming and entertainment experience. These devices boast high performance, superior displays, and camera features, all at an affordable price.