Ghana: Afariwa Military Hospital Project Revived

6 December 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Kingsley E.Hope

Kumasi — Construction works have resumed on the Military Hospital at Afariwa in the Atwima Nwabiagya District in the Ashanti Region.

The project comprising 15 theatres, 500-bed facility with residential staff housing was stalled due to delay in financial approval by the Ministry of Finance.

The Presidential Advisor on Health, Dr Anthony Nsiah Asare, who led a team to visit the hospital on Monday, said the government had released funds for work to resume on the project.

"The facility will be fully operational by March 2024 as funds needed by the contractor to complete the project have been provided by the government," he stated.

During the visit, the Ghanaian Times observed that the contractor had returned to site and had commenced the clearing of bush thathad grown at the site of the hospital.

The Country Manager for the contractor, Abraham Dwuma Odoom, commended the government for agreeing to release funds towards the completion of the facility

"The contractor has been resourced to get back to work. Afariwa is back on track, and would definitely complete the work in March 2024," he stated.

According to him, they had taken delivery of eight containers of equipment needed to complete the work.

Mr Ahmed Abu Shamaa, Resident Engineer of the hospital, on his part, praised the government for not hesitating to release money towards the completion of the facility.

It is recalled that the hospital was scheduled to be built at Tamale, but was later relocated to Accra, before it was finally moved to its current location.

The agreement for the facility was signed between the Government of Ghana and Messrs Euroget De- Invest in August 2008, for the 15 theatre, 500-bed facility with residential staff housing.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.