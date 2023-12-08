Ghana: Afariwa Military Hospital Project Revived

Kumasi — Construction works have resumed on the Military Hospital at Afariwa in the Atwima Nwabiagya District in the Ashanti Region.

The project comprising 15 theatres, 500-bed facility with residential staff housing was stalled due to delay in financial approval by the Ministry of Finance.

The Presidential Advisor on Health, Dr Anthony Nsiah Asare, who led a team to visit the hospital on Monday, said the government had released funds for work to resume on the project.

"The facility will be fully operational by March 2024 as funds needed by the contractor to complete the project have been provided by the government," he stated.

During the visit, the Ghanaian Times observed that the contractor had returned to site and had commenced the clearing of bush thathad grown at the site of the hospital.

The Country Manager for the contractor, Abraham Dwuma Odoom, commended the government for agreeing to release funds towards the completion of the facility

"The contractor has been resourced to get back to work. Afariwa is back on track, and would definitely complete the work in March 2024," he stated.

According to him, they had taken delivery of eight containers of equipment needed to complete the work.

Mr Ahmed Abu Shamaa, Resident Engineer of the hospital, on his part, praised the government for not hesitating to release money towards the completion of the facility.

It is recalled that the hospital was scheduled to be built at Tamale, but was later relocated to Accra, before it was finally moved to its current location.

The agreement for the facility was signed between the Government of Ghana and Messrs Euroget De- Invest in August 2008, for the 15 theatre, 500-bed facility with residential staff housing.