Ghana: Access Bank Supports Women in Agribusiness

Access Bank Ghana has extended its finance and world-class business training as well as mentorship to women owned businesses in the agriculture value chain as part of the 2023 Womenpreneur Pitch-a-ton competition. It is under its flagship programme for women, the 'W' Initiative.

Originally held for all subsidiaries of Access Bank Group, the past two season, four and five, have been championed in Ghana to enable more participation from across the country.

The top 50 women entrepreneurs have been selected to participate in a Business Management Bootcamp (BMB) to equip them with skills they need to manage and scale-up their businesses.

Speaking on the latest edition of the Womenpreneur Pitch-a-ton competition, Executive Director for Retail and Digital Banking at Access Bank Ghana, Pearl Nkrumah, said season five offered opportunity to women in Agribusinesses to build their capacity in business management and receive financial support for their businesses.

"The training will be organised by the GIZ AgriBiz Programme and will cover important topics, including strategic planning, digital marketing, market alternatives and growth strategies, business planning, financial management, costing and pricing.

These are meant to build their capacity to navigate the business terrain to be profitable."

She also shed light on the prizes for season five.

"The top 3 finallists will each receive seed capital of GH¢100, 000. Other participants will receive consolation prizes, including free website development, digital advertisement, and cash prize of GH¢30, 000. All top 50 will also receive post business coaching support from January to March 2024."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Agribusiness Ghana Women By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Managing Director's special award of GH¢20,000 will go to the most ecofriendly business in the competition.

Speaking at the orientation ceremony, Zonal Head of Retail Banking, Josephine Eva Arthur, reiterated the bank's support for women.

She said, "The Mastercard Index report on women entrepreneurs in Africa reveals that Ghana is at the top. However, many businesswomen have issues with sustaining their businesses as many fold up within three to four years of operation."

She noted that Access Bank has been proactive in supporting women to change this narrative.

On his part, Project Lead for the GIZ AgriBiz Programme, Christoph Pannhausen, said the goal of the Womenpreneur Pitch-a-ton competition aligned with that of GIZ, as they seek to support small, micro, and medium businesses, especially in the Agribusiness sector.