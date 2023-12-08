Liberia: New Bong Lawmaker Eugine Kollie Reaffirms Support to Koffa's Speaker Bid

6 December 2023
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Selma Lomax

Electoral District 5 representative-elect, Eugine Kollie, has reaffirmed his support to the Speakership bid of Grand Kru County Representative, Fonati Koffa, for the 55th legislature.

Representative Koffa of the outgoing Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), is expected to face a huge challenge from Montserrado District #11 Representative, Richard Koon of the incoming ruling Unity Party.

Koffa served as Deputy Speaker of the 54th legislature, having succeeded then Bong Representative, Prince Moye, now Senator.

In an interview with Radio Gbarnga, a local radio station in Bong County, interview on Tuesday, December 5, 2023, Kollie said the ascendency of Rep. Koffa to the helm of leadership of the House of Representatives will restore the dignity and credibility of the lower house.

Kollie believes Rep. Koffa possesses the qualifications and experience to lead the 55th legislature to the passage of legislative instruments that would benefit the Liberians.

Kollie asserted that the Grand Kru lawmaker will use his experience from the Deputy Speaker position to maintain the independence of the House and do away with partisanship.

He is at the same time calling on fellow members of the House to join "Team Koffa", a group of lawmakers championing Koffa's Speaker bid, in order to "clean the mess and make the legislature once again".

Kollie vowed to remain at the forefront of the campaign of Rep. Koffa until the battle is finally won next year.

Commenting on his plans for District #5 for the coming six years, Kollie promised to set the bar very high developmentally through people-centered projects so as to send a caveat to individuals wishing to challenge him in 2029.

Kollie replaces two terms lawmaker, Edward Karfiah, whose fight for the Senate met stave resistance from citizens due to longevity.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.