Liberia: New Bong Lawmaker Eugine Kollie Reaffirms Support to Koffa's Speaker Bid

Electoral District 5 representative-elect, Eugine Kollie, has reaffirmed his support to the Speakership bid of Grand Kru County Representative, Fonati Koffa, for the 55th legislature.

Representative Koffa of the outgoing Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), is expected to face a huge challenge from Montserrado District #11 Representative, Richard Koon of the incoming ruling Unity Party.

Koffa served as Deputy Speaker of the 54th legislature, having succeeded then Bong Representative, Prince Moye, now Senator.

In an interview with Radio Gbarnga, a local radio station in Bong County, interview on Tuesday, December 5, 2023, Kollie said the ascendency of Rep. Koffa to the helm of leadership of the House of Representatives will restore the dignity and credibility of the lower house.

Kollie believes Rep. Koffa possesses the qualifications and experience to lead the 55th legislature to the passage of legislative instruments that would benefit the Liberians.

Kollie asserted that the Grand Kru lawmaker will use his experience from the Deputy Speaker position to maintain the independence of the House and do away with partisanship.

He is at the same time calling on fellow members of the House to join "Team Koffa", a group of lawmakers championing Koffa's Speaker bid, in order to "clean the mess and make the legislature once again".

Kollie vowed to remain at the forefront of the campaign of Rep. Koffa until the battle is finally won next year.

Commenting on his plans for District #5 for the coming six years, Kollie promised to set the bar very high developmentally through people-centered projects so as to send a caveat to individuals wishing to challenge him in 2029.

Kollie replaces two terms lawmaker, Edward Karfiah, whose fight for the Senate met stave resistance from citizens due to longevity.