Liberia: Marcus Macaulay Wins First Trophy in Malaysia

Monrovia — Liberian international midfielder Marcus Macaulay inspired his Malaysian club to victory in the Malaysian Challenge Cup over his international teammate Abu Kamara. The Liberian international helped his team PDRM win the 2023 Malaysian Challenge Cup after a 4-1 aggregate victory over fellow Liberian Abu Kamara's Kuching FC. PDRM secured a 3-0 win in the first leg of the final and settled for a 1-1 draw in the second leg, ensuring they lifted the trophy. Macauley registered two assists in the finals and was instrumental throughout the Cup and Super League.

The Liberian experienced playmaker put on an extraordinary display, propelling his team to a remarkable victory over his countryman Abu Kamara. Speaking to FrontPage Africa after the match via WhatsApp, the former Monrovia Club Breweries FC and LISCR FC player said he is grateful for winning his first trophy in his debut season in Malaysia.

"The feeling is great, first year in Malaysia Super League and first trophy, the feeling is overwhelming for me and my teammates. This means a lot to me, my teammates, and the management of my club. It has been over two decades plus this club hasn't won a trophy, and for me, it means a lot to be able to help my club hugely on the field and off the field through prayer and fasting also. I have spent a few years outside Liberia as a professional player, and to win my third major trophy outside, I am happy. I won two in the Jordan Professional League and now one in the Malaysia Super League," Marcus added.

"My debut year in this league, and to win a trophy, I'm overwhelmed by it. I am happy but not complacent about it; more work needs to be done. I'm always willing to learn more," Marcus concluded. He has now won three titles outside Liberia, including the Jordan FA Cup and Jordan Super Cup with Al Ahli Jordan.