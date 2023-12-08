Liberia: GOLDASCompletes First Training

Monrovia — A new sports organization called GOLDAS has successfully concluded its inaugural training workshop for its members. GOLDAS, an innovative company, introduces a unique soccer game that differs significantly from FIFA's traditional football.

Mr. Moses Zaye, the President of GOLDAS, highlighted that the participants in the organization's week-long training workshop are potential employees and expressed satisfaction with their enthusiastic response. He assured them of additional training sessions in the upcoming months.

Mr. Zaye elaborated on GOLDAS's noble objectives, focusing on employment, empowerment, development, and information dissemination during its first decade of operation in Liberia.

Organization officials revealed that GOLDAS uses distinct terminology for its field, players, referees, and jerseys. The field touch, players, and referees have unique names, and jerseys are marked with letters instead of numbers. Each team consists of 15 players, with nine starting each game against their opponents on the opposite side.

Mr. Zaye further explained that goalkeepers are referred to as "Net Shield," players as "Valiant," referees as "Knight," and coaches as "Mentors." The organization provides consoling clinics to support athletes emotionally, and medics are present for quick responses to injuries during games. The game incorporates three cards: black, white, and blue, each indicating different fouls committed by a player against their opponent.

The black card is the most severe disciplinary action, resulting in the player being sent out of the game until their team's next match. The white card serves as a warning for players who commit fouls or display misconduct, with the referee pointing it at the player's face level. The blue card is given above the athlete's head as another warning sign during the game.