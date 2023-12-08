Liberia Drops in Latest FIFA Ranking

Monrovia, Liberia, has once again witnessed a decline in the latest FIFA Men's ranking, plummeting from 151 to 154 places globally. This latest setback has dealt a severe blow to the morale of Liberia's senior national team, the Lone Star, which has struggled to secure a victory in its last six games.

The recent FIFA World Ranking announcement comes amid persistent protests by certain Liberians who advocate for the resignation of Football Association President Mustapha Raji. Critics argue that the national team's performance has been subpar under his leadership.

Before the latest ranking, which saw Liberia drop two places from 151st to 153rd in the world, there were mixed reactions to the ongoing protests initiated by disgruntled Lone Star fans demanding Raji's removal. The new ranking appears to have fueled the protesters' resolve, providing additional ammunition for their campaign against Raji and others they believe should vacate their positions due to the team's decline.

The aggrieved football fans have intensified the 'Raji Step Down Campaign,' and the protests have now entered an unexpected tenth day. A few days ago, a group of dissatisfied Lone Star supporters operating under the banner "Aggrieved Lone Star Fans" announced a continuous protest against LFA boss Mustapha I. Raji, citing the national team's dismal performances.

Liberia's recent FIFA World Ranking underscores its status as one of the struggling nations in continental football. Despite being ranked above countries like Singapore, Malta, Chad, Djibouti, and Somalia, Liberia faces criticism for its poor showing. Coach Keita Ansu's team suffered double defeats at the hands of Malawi and Equatorial Guinea at home weeks ago at the SKD Sports Complex.

The protesters are not only calling for Raji's resignation but also seeking clarity on the Orange Sponsorship Deal with the National Team, questioning the secretive nature of the LFA Headquarters Project, and raising concerns about various other issues.

It is evident that the Lone Star has struggled in continental football encounters, with the latest FIFA World Ranking placing Liberia at the lowest rank among its regional counterparts. Since Mustapha I. Raji assumed the position of LFA Boss, Liberia's National Team has faced a gloomy outlook, and football pundits attribute the decline squarely to Raji and the group of Executive Committee Members.

The refusal of football authorities to address the downward spiral of Liberia's senior national team has fueled a new wave of non-stop protests. The aggrieved fans are also calling for the immediate dismissal of Coach Keita, adding to the growing pressure on the football administration to address the challenges facing the Lone Star.