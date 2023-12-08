Liberia: UN Women Lights up LNP Headquarters Orange to End Violence Against Women

Monrovia — In celebration of the 16 Days of Activism campaign, themed "Unite, Invest to Prevent Violence against Women and Girls," and the national focus on "Empower Women, Secure Our Nation," the United Nations (UN) Women, in collaboration with the Liberia National Police (LNP), recently conducted a brief lighting ceremony at the Headquarters of the National Police in Monrovia.

During the ceremony, UN Women Country Representative Ms. Comfort Lamptey emphasized the significance of the color orange, stating that it symbolizes "Hope." The illumination of orange light bulbs at the Police Headquarters signifies the ongoing hope in combating Gender-Based Violence (GBV) in Liberia. Ms. Lamptey underscored the critical role of the 16 Days of Activism campaign in achieving the goal of eradicating the scourge of GBV.

"As we observe the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence, we are encouraged to 'Orange the World.' The color orange symbolizes a brighter future, free of violence against all women and girls. Globally, prominent buildings are lit in orange light during the 16 Days of Activism against GBV to reaffirm the commitment of all actors to end GBV," she said.

Quoting statistics from the Liberian Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection, Ms. Lamptey reported a total of 1,975 cases of gender-based violence in 2022, with 66.4% accounting for rape, gang rape, and sodomy, and 33.6% accounting for other forms of GBV. Furthermore, 65% of the cases involved female survivors under 18 years old. Between January and August 2023, a total of 2,109 GBV cases were reported, with 68.5% (1,446 cases) accounting for rape, gang rape, and sodomy, affecting 68% (1,440 survivors) under the age of 18 years.

Ms. Lamptey emphasized that these statistics highlight the need for continued efforts to combat gender-based violence and the importance of investing to prevent violence against women and girls. While Liberia has made significant strides in eliminating gender-based violence, there are still gaps, as evidenced by ongoing reports of such cases. The theme of this year's campaign calls upon all stakeholders, including the Government, civil society, women's rights organizations, organizations working with men and boys, and the private sector, to step up and support various prevention strategies to end GBV.

Ms. Lamptey concluded by citing UN Women's Gender Snapshot 2023 report, which reveals that 245 million women and girls continue to face physical and/or sexual violence from their intimate partners each year. Shockingly, 86% of women and girls live in countries without robust legal protections against violence, or in countries where data are not available.

Also speaking at the lighting ceremony, Deputy Commissioner General of Liberia Immigration Services Ms. Asatu Bah Kanneth stressed the importance of addressing the truth about gender-based violence. Reflecting on her experience as the first head of the Women and Children Protection Section, she highlighted the need to protect both girls and boys from violence.

Deputy Minister Alice Johnson Howard of the Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection also addressed the gathering, emphasizing the crucial role of the police as their important partners. She expressed concern over the increasing number of GBV cases, especially rape cases involving children aged 0-15 years. Deputy Minister Howard commended the collective efforts of various stakeholders, including women, Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), and UN Women partners, in raising awareness and addressing GBV issues. She acknowledged the progress made in reporting cases and called for continued collaboration to combat gender-based violence in Liberia.