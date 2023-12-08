Liberia: Lawmaker's Death Sparks Tension in Zwedru

Zwedru — Grand Gedeh District 1 representative, Erol Madison Gwion, who was first elected 2021 during a by-election before going on to win re-election on October 10, 2023, has died, his family said.

He died Monday in India following a period of illness, family sources told FrontPageAfrica. A cause of death was not immediately disclosed.

"He was not only a distinguished public servant but also our cherished colleague," Bong County District Six representative Moima Briggs-Mensah said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Rep. Gwion leaves behind a legacy of dedication, service, and inspiration. We will remember his commitment to the people of District One and his tireless efforts to uplift his county," she added.

Circumstances surrounding the Coalition of Democratic Change (CDC) lawmaker's death began following his victory in 202, after one "supporter" reportedly wasted powder on during him during a victory parade in Zwedru, which reportedly developed into rashes on his neck.

Fast forward, he got ill again mid 2023, which made him unable to campaign for himself prior to the October 10, 2023, elections.

Sen. Pennoh's houses set Ablaze

Angry supporters of Rep. Gwion Tuesday set the home of Senator Zoe Emmanuel Pennoh ablaze and angry youths armed with machetes set up roadblocks in Zwedru, the capital city of Grand Gedeh County, a local radio station has told FrontPageAfrica.

Witnesses say they have heard gunshots and seen smoke rising from another house believed to be owned by the traditional council of the county Tuesday afternoon in the city.

Residents of the district are accusing Grand County senator of being responsible for the death of Gwion, owing to their long-standing rivalry, but the senator has rejected the allegations.

Witnesses say families hid inside homes or wherever they could find shelter from the violence on Tuesday.

Police restore Calm in Zwedru

Calm has returned to the streets of Zwedru, following nearly eight hours of violence.

A police officer speaking to FrontPageAfrica from Zwedru, said: "The security forces were faced with violent demonstrators, believed to be supporters of District One representative Erol Madison Gwion. They were engaged in subversive activities. The people apprehended during these events are dangerous individuals. Most of those arrested were in possession of cutlasses."