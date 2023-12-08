Liberia: Senate Probes LACC Commissioners' Failure to Declare Assets Amidst Questions On Nominee Conflicts

Monrovia — On Tuesday, December 5, 2023, the Liberian Senate established that commissioners of the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) are yet to declare and publish their assets as required by the act established by that body.

Senator Abraham Darius Dillon of Montserrado County raised the concern and requested the Liberian Senate to establish reasons behind the commissioners' refusal to adhere to the act, which is one of the requirements for confirmation.

Senator Henrique Tokpah of Bong County, who chairs the Senate committee on autonomous agencies, confirmed that part of the document provided to his committee didn't include asset declarations. The question is, how did they get confirmed to their various positions?

Earlier this week, the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) mandated all outgoing officials, including President George Weah and Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor, to declare their assets by December 12, 2023.

This declaration, part of the "Exit Declaration of Assets Notice," requires a comprehensive list encompassing properties, financial holdings, investments, and other relevant financial interests.

The Executive Chairperson, Cllr. Alexandra Kormah Zoe, emphasized the necessity of this declaration, citing its role in ensuring transparency and accountability within the government. The process, guided by the New LACC Act of 2022, underscores confidentiality while necessitating accuracy and compliance with legal standards.

"LACC hereby issues this public notice to all OUTGOING OFFICIALS to declare their assets by filing an Asset Declaration form with the LACC no later than TUESDAY, DECEMBER 12TH, 2023," said Cllr. Alexandra Kormah Zoe, the new Executive Chairperson of the LACC while reading the "Exit Declaration of Assets Notice" at the Commission's headquarters on Tuesday.

"This information will be treated with the utmost confidentiality as provided for by the New LACC Act of 2022 and will be subject to verification to ensure accuracy and compliance with legal standards."

During their confirmation, it was established that confirmation of certain nominees, appointed by President George Weah, may run afoul of the regulations established in the LACC Act.

Section 6.8 specifically prohibits the appointment of two individuals from the same county to serve as Commissioners on the LACC board. Uncovered information reveals that the current nominees for the positions of LACC Chairperson, Madam Alexandra Kormah-Zoe, and Commissioner of Prosecution, Cllr. David A. B. Wilson, both hail from Rivercess County, indicating a conflict that needs resolution.

With the recent conclusion of presidential and legislative elections, the LACC urges attention to governance responsibilities, including the vital task of asset declaration and verification among public officials.

The Commission's notification aligns with the National Code of Conduct, mandating asset declaration for all government officials involved in decision-making processes and other key junctures of their public service.

In adherence to Part 10.1 of the National Code of Conduct, public officials must declare income, assets, and liabilities at specific intervals: prior to taking office, at the end of every three years, on promotion or progression from one level to another, upon transfer to another public office, and upon retirement or resignation to ensure a transparent and accountable governance framework.