Liberia: The National Director of Sos Children's Village Calls for More Effort in the Welfare of Children

Monrovia — The SOS Children's Village in Liberia has commenced a four-day working session to brainstorm plans that will foster the growth and development of Child protection for the next five years.

The workshop which is taking place in Monrovia brought together partners and several national and international champions for the protection of children.

Speaking at the opening session on Tuesday, December 5, 2023, the National Director Prosper M. Ndione said the condition of children across the country has not significantly improved regardless of the interventions.

"Recently we had dialogue sessions with all stakeholders and participants on our programs in Liberia and we heard how our organization is impacting the lives of many people - including children, young people, and families. Despite these efforts, the general situation of children across the country is not at the level we all want it to be. Poverty is high - low nutritional diet, poor healthcare, lack of quality education, etc. - and climate change poses more risk to children than ever before," he said.

According to Ndione, the agenda 2028 is intended to derive strategies that would be used to address the challenges that stakeholders have reported over time and ensure a better livelihood for the children.

"We take into account their concerns and must continue to work with communities, partners, and stakeholders to effect change. These concerns should lay the foundation of what is expected of us in the coming five years, and it is upon all of us here to ensure that their voices are heard and acted upon," Ndione noted.

He called on the participants to ensure that the remaining days were result-oriented and would nurture great ideas.

"During the next 3 days, I will not be acting as a BOSS. Rather I will be a member of a team - working together with you to develop a new roadmap that will impact the lives of many more children," he said.

The Director of Social Assistance Division, Ministry of Gender Children and Social Protection Alfreda Bestman-Jacobs on behalf of the Minister lauded the assembly and stressed the need for consented efforts to develop a comprehensive approach.

"This gathering of stakeholders is a testament to our shared commitment to advancing the well-being of children and reshaping the landscape of childcare in our nation. As we engage in meaningful discussions and share insights, let us keep in mind the tangible outcomes we hope to achieve. The success of this workshop will be measured not only by the ideas generated but by the transformative actions that follow," she said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Children By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Also making remarks on behalf of United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) Country Representative, the Acting Chief of Child Protection, Sam K. Mensah stressed the need for the programs to be on pal with the evolving circumstances of the world as to better the lives of the children.

Mensah recommended that there is a need that the plans to inculcate ideas and solutions to handle emergencies and affected children.

"let us not forget to ensure that we reflect emergency preparedness and community resilience to shocks as a result of emergency and how the strategy can address the specific needs of children who are most vulnerable and affected by such situation," he said.

The Social Organization Society (SOS) is a childcare organization involved in bettering the lives of orphans and abandoned children established globally in in 1949 and started operation in Liberia in 1981.