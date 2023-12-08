Liberia: 'You Are a Tragic Failure' - CDC Stalwart Dr. Lester Tenny Reacts to President Weah's Criticism of Party Officials

Monrovia — Dr. Lester Zomatic Tenny, a stalwart of the Coalition of Democratic Change (CDC), has labeled President George M. Weah as the 'worst president' in Liberia's history, declaring his six-year governance a 'tragic failure.' This comes in response to President Weah's recent criticism and accusations against party officials during a statement at his Forky Kloh Jlaleh Family Fellowship Church, where he expressed disappointment over the insincerity within the CDC, which he claimed contributed to the party's defeat.

President Weah, visibly dissatisfied, pointed fingers at the party's executives and those who contested in the October 10 polls, accusing them of lacking support for the CDC's presidential quest and jeopardizing majority seats in the Legislature.

Despite President Weah's previous disclosure of his aspiration to return to the presidential race in 2029, he emphasized the necessity of unity within the CDC for future success. He adamantly stated that he would not allow himself to be used as a sacrificial lamb to satisfy a few while potentially plunging Liberia into a civil crisis.

During a live Facebook podcast on Tuesday, December 5, Dr. Tenny asserted that President Weah utilized CDCians in 2017 to replenish his lost wealth. He claimed that the enthusiasm that characterized the CDC during previous elections plummeted when Weah's desire was solely focused on amassing and replenishing wealth for himself, his family, and a select few within his administration.

Dr. Tenny remarked, "We have lost this election, you left the party's members in pawn, you left the Executive Committee Coalition for Democratic Change and its Coalition members of the National Patriotic Party (NPP) in pawn. You really think we don't know what you did? But we allowed it to go because technically you did the right thing for the country to leave the stage of the presidency."

"Honestly, in my opinion, you are the worst president this country ever had. You roll on the blood and sweat of CDCians for your selfish reasons, and then you are here stating that there were insincerities on the part of the party's leadership."

"You are a tragic failure, and then you are blaming the party's leadership for being insincere. Who is more insincere in this political gain, who amassed untold wealth unto themselves and their family? Which one of the party executive committee members amassed? Then you talk about insincerity."

Dr. Tenny also disclosed that President Weah did not conceive defeat to Unity Party's Standard Bearer, Joseph Nyumah Boakai; rather, it was premeditated after a strategic meeting with former Defense Minister, Brownie Samukai, at his church. He maintained that Weah's concession statement was a manifestation of his lack of ambition to contest the presidency, fooling the CDCians because he feared for the party.

He emphasized that hundreds of partisans would be out of jobs because of their decisions to trust in President Weah. "You think we don't know what happened. You never gave power because you wanted to give power or conceived defeat," he said.

He added, "You feared that the party would run after you, that's why you pretended like you wanted to run in these elections. You left our young brothers and sisters in pawn, knowing very well the implementation of the defeat."

He emphasized, "Thank God you conceded because Liberia could have sunk into an abyss had you won. People voted because of their love for the party, not because of you, Weah."

Dr. Tenny alleged that family affiliates of President Weah's Jamaican wife, Clar Weah, are multi-millionaires at the expense of impoverished Liberians and partisans with no means of hope.

Dr. Tenny, who had previously opposed Senator-elect Nathaniel McGill nominated on the CDC for the senatorial seat in Margibi County, indicated despite the party's disagreement for any sanctioned officials to contest on the party's ticket, it was endorsed by President Weah.

Dr. Tenny warned that Weah would not contest on the Party's ticket again. He further stressed that those who improperly corrupt the state, stating that the party is generous to embrace an audit when it is not partial.

He concluded, "Weah, you will never be the standard-bearer of the CDC. You are phony; you robbed the interest of the masses for personal aggrandizement."

"Don't infuriate us; we accept the defeat as a party. We will consolidate; we will look at the errors, and you are one of the errors, and rebrand the party."

"You are a wicked man, Weah. You only think about your few cronies who stole for you, but their day will come in court."

"Those who gang rape this economy, they all must pay for the full weight of the law. That is the only true peace and reconciliation that can prevail in this country."