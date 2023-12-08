Liberia: USAID-Test Holds Weeklong Training On Primary Education

Monrovia — More than 60 teachers are benefitting from A weeklong training on professionalizing the early childhood and primary education on teaching workforce for long-term change in the educational system of Liberia.

The training has also brought together administrators and teachers from several Universities and Colleges in Liberia to undergo the weeklong training. Facilitators for the weeklong training are from the Mississippi State University.

The 65 lecturers (teachers) are from eight (8) universities in Early Childhood and Primary education curriculum development and inclusive education for Associate and Bachelor's Degrees.

The ongoing training will allow participants to try out new skills, such as applying gender and disability inclusive principles in the education of teachers and in classroom instructions.

The Training is a USAID TESTS Activity higher Education Teacher Training Institution Semester 4 faculty and leadership professional Development Training. The training, which kicked-off on December 4 in Sinkor, Monrovia, will end on Friday, December 8.

The USAID 'Transforming the Education System for Teachers and Students' (TESTS) project is a five-year (2021-2026) USAID-funded activity that is partnering with the Government of Liberia to improve the quality of instruction in early childhood education and primary grades.

The focus is on strengthening Higher Education Teacher Training Institutions (HETTIs) in the education of early childhood and primary school teachers to improve inclusive educational practices.

In its second year, TESTS is completing Associate Degree programs for Early Childhood Education (ECE) and Primary Education (PE) in the Republic of Liberia. These degree programs are aligned with the programs of study developed by the National Commission on Higher Education (NCHE) for eight (8) teacher training institutions.

The institutions include; Adventist University of West Africa, African Methodist Episcopal University, Cuttington University, Grand Bassa University, LICOSESS College of Education, Lofa County University, Nimba University, and the University of Liberia.

The development of the degree programs came from specialists from all eight teacher training institutions. In addition, experts from Mississippi State University and Inclusive Development Partners who bring international experience in the areas of curriculum development and inclusive education assisted.

From July 31 to August 4, 2023, TESTS conducted a 5-day training for more than 85 HETTI faculty, administrators and government officials. This training allowed participants to try out new skills, such as applying gender and disability inclusive principles in training and in classroom instruction.

The Faculty and Leadership Professional Development Training is made possible by the United States Government through the USAID TESTS Activity.