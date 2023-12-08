Liberia: Senate Votes to Concur OnS Fouani Brothers' Concession Incentive

Monrovia — The Liberian Senate on Tuesday concurred with the House of Representatives to vote in favor of a concession proposal that will give additional incentives to the Fouani Brothers' concession.

The concession is expected to construct a factory that will transform raw materials in the Palm oil sector into finished products for consumption and other uses by the public.

Though the incentive agreement received a majority of votes in favor of its passage, there are a few senators who believe that the company is already a recipient of similar incentives. Senator Jonathan Bolycharles Sogboie of River-Gee County believes the incentive agreement will disenfranchise small farmers because the new incentive will allow the company to import raw materials from other countries.

"In our democracy, the current session ongoing is referred to as the limb Dogg session, which means we should not be signing financial instruments, especially where we have a transition ongoing." He also argued that Rule 35, sec.5, and 6 call for a two-thirds majority of the total sitting of the Senate. However, the Senate had less than the required 19 votes to pass the incentive bill.

In a counter interview, Senator Numene T.H Bartekwa of Grand Kru County and chair of the Senate committee on concessions said, unlike claims by his colleague, the company will only import raw materials if the local produce cannot meet the company's demand.

"This company will not only provide employment opportunities, but it will also encourage the idea that raw materials will be transformed into finished products which will reduce prices and create more jobs."

Once ratified by the Legislature, the concession is expected to create 25 direct jobs and 50 indirect jobs. Additionally, the agreement allows the investors to construct, use, improve, and maintain existing roads and transportation facilities in the project areas.

Initially, when the proposal was made, the investors requested to construct the facility at the Monrovia Industrial Park. As part of their social contribution, the agreement includes provisions for a health, safety, and environmental plan, which encompasses a modern public health center in the area where they operate.

In terms of education, the investor is obligated to provide training to Liberians to help them qualify for jobs related to the project. Moreover, the investor is required to pay the Ministry of Agriculture an annual direct support of US$75,000, which will be allocated towards training and the implementation of the Agro scheme.