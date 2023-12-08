Uganda: Rotary Family Carnival 2023 - Uniting for a Malaria-Free Uganda

Malaria Free Uganda, in partnership with Rotary, is set to host the second edition of the annual Rotary Family Carnival on December 10, 2023, at Legends Rugby Club. This vibrant event aims to raise funds for malaria prevention and control in Uganda, bringing together families and communities for a day of joyous activities and world-class entertainment.

Danze Edwin John, Chief Marketing Officer of Next Media, speaking at the press launch, emphasized the significance of addressing malaria in Uganda. He expressed Next Media's commitment to collaborating with Malaria Free Uganda and highlighted the carnival as an opportunity for Ugandans to contribute to creating a malaria-free nation by 2030.

''This carnival is important because it allows Next Media to give back to our audiences and ensure that all Ugandans get to see and understand the part they play in ensuring that we have a malaria-free Uganda by 2030'', he stated.

The carnival, a collaborative effort with sponsors such as Ecobank, NBS TV, Legends, Fenon Records, NLL, Smack League, and Quicket, underscores the importance of community support in tackling health challenges. These sponsors' generous contributions reflect a shared commitment to the cause, emphasizing the impact of collective action in addressing public health issues.

Malaria Free Uganda, a non-profit organization, remains dedicated to eradicating malaria through advocacy, prevention, and control initiatives. The annual Rotary Family Carnival serves as a platform to raise awareness and funds, engaging local and diaspora communities in the fight against malaria.

As the carnival approaches, the call to action resonates: join hands with Malaria Free Uganda, Rotary, and their sponsors to make a meaningful impact in the journey towards a malaria-free Uganda by 2030.