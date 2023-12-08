Liberia: UP Seeks New Date for Boakai's Certification

The Unity Party (UP) is seeking a new date for the certification of Liberia's President-elect Amb. Joseph Nyumah Boakai and his Vice President-elect Jeremiah Koung due to their absence from the ceremony.

Both men are said to be out of the country, and the National Elections Commission (NEC) is scheduled to certificate winners of the 2023 presidential and legislative elections this Friday, 8 December 2023.

The Unity Party said Thursday, 7 December 2023 that it has launched a passionate appeal with the NEC to postpone the certification of the President-elect and the Vice President-Elect.

''Unity Party has officially informed the National Elections Commission (NEC) that due to the visit of the President-elect to the United States of America, the issuance of certificate for the winner of the November 14, 2023, Presidential election should be postponed until the return of President-elect Joseph Nyuma Boakai,'' the party said Thursday.

''The Party will work with NEC to schedule a new date for the issuance of the certificate for the President and Vice President-elect,'' the statement noted.

It stated that the public will be informed when the new date is set.

Boakai won the 2023 presidential run-off against incumbent President George Manneh Weah.

The incumbent and his Vice President Madam Jewel Howard Taylor have served one term of six years in office but could not secure a second term.

Mr. Weah conceded the defeat, and he and the incoming president are co-chairing a Joint Presidential Transitional Team leading to the January 2024 inauguration.

The 2023 run-off election marked their second time meeting as main rivals. In 2017, Mr. Weah, then an opposition candidate, won Mr. Boakai during the run-off.

Meanwhile, officials at the National Elections Commission say only senators and Representatives- Elect will be given a Certificate on Friday, adding that when the President-elect Boakai returns, his certification program will be organized.