Gambia: Action to Resume in Gunjur Nawettan

Action is set to resume in the 2023-2024 Gunjur 'nawettan' league competition following the completion of the knockout championship semi-final matches at the Gunjur Upper Basic School Football Field.

As part of the league semi-final matches, on Saturday 16th December 2023, Mighty Ajax FC will take on Diego FC at 4pm.

Both sides will combat to overcome each other in their last eight clash to sail to the semi-finals of the annual Gunjur nawettan league competition.

On Sunday 17th December 2023, Kulukochi United FC will entertain Passamai FC at 4pm.

The pair will brawl to overpower each other in their last eight encounter to navigate to the semi-finals of the 2023-2024 Gunjur nawettan league competition.

On Saturday 23rd December 2023, Dabanani United FC will rub shoulders with Argentina Sanchaba FC at 4pm.

Dabanani United FC and Argentina Sanchaba FC will both vie to thump each other in their last eight match to cruise to the semi-finals of the annual Gunjur nawettan league competition.

On Sunday 24th December 2023, Falcons FC will lock horns with Red Star FC at 4pm.

The duo will clash to bang each other in their last eight fixture to progress to the semi-finals of the 2023-2024 Gunjur nawettan league competition.

GCA applauds MoYS, NSC, others

UTG clinch DK Telecom Peace Tourney trophy