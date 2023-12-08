Gambia: BST Galaxy Suffer 1st Defeat in 1st Division League

6 December 2023
The Point (Banjul)
By Appo Camara

Galaxy FC have suffered their first defeat in the 2023-2024 Baluwo sponsored Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division One League campaign.

The BST Galaxy lost to Samger FC 1-0 in their week-four fixture played at the Late Ousman Saho Field in Old Yundum.

Omar Jarju's lone goal during the match was all but enough to earn Samger FC the significant three points.

BST Galaxy FC made a slow start to their maiden appearance in the country's Elite League season after drawing with Wallidan and Waa Banjul in their two opening league outings before thumping Brikama United 2-0 in their third league match.

Coach Amat Cham and his BST Galaxy FC were eager to bag the maximum points to improve their status on the league table but lost to Samger FC 1-0.

The defeat earns BST Galaxy FC 9th place on the country's Elite League table with 5 points, leveling with GAF, Banjul United and TMT.

Samger FC opened their league campaign with a victory over Banjul United before losing to Brikama United and Falcons FC in their second and third league matches.

The Academy boys now sit 5th place on the country's Elite League table with 6 points, leveling with Falcons FC.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.