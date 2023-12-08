Gambia: BST Galaxy Suffer 1st Defeat in 1st Division League

Galaxy FC have suffered their first defeat in the 2023-2024 Baluwo sponsored Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division One League campaign.

The BST Galaxy lost to Samger FC 1-0 in their week-four fixture played at the Late Ousman Saho Field in Old Yundum.

Omar Jarju's lone goal during the match was all but enough to earn Samger FC the significant three points.

BST Galaxy FC made a slow start to their maiden appearance in the country's Elite League season after drawing with Wallidan and Waa Banjul in their two opening league outings before thumping Brikama United 2-0 in their third league match.

Coach Amat Cham and his BST Galaxy FC were eager to bag the maximum points to improve their status on the league table but lost to Samger FC 1-0.

The defeat earns BST Galaxy FC 9th place on the country's Elite League table with 5 points, leveling with GAF, Banjul United and TMT.

Samger FC opened their league campaign with a victory over Banjul United before losing to Brikama United and Falcons FC in their second and third league matches.

The Academy boys now sit 5th place on the country's Elite League table with 6 points, leveling with Falcons FC.