Gambia: NAATIP Exposes Security Personnel to National Referral Mechanisms

As part of part of efforts designed to raise awareness about trafficking in persons, the National Agency Against Trafficking-In Person has engaged members of the country's law enforcement agencies within the Kanifing Municipality on National Referral Mechanism for the protection of vulnerable migrants.

The event held at Metz Hotel Residence, is part of the agency's drive to build the capacity of 120 law enforcement agencies in three different sets across the country on critical issues relating to National Referral Mechanism (NRM) as well as general understanding on Trafficking in Persons (TIP).

The training attracted participants from the Gambia Police Force, Customs and Excise, Gambia Immigration Department, Drug Law Agency The Gambia among a host of others.

In an interview with journalists shortly after the opening ceremony, Isatou Dabo, executive director of NAATIP, underscored the importance of the training, coming at a time when the country is experiencing surge in TIP.

She explained that the training is part of their broader advocacy to raise more awareness on TIP.

"The National Referral Mechanism for the protection of vulnerable migrants, which includes victims of Trafficking-in Persons, is a very important document or tool that all stakeholders need to understand how it works and operates."

Dabo expressed optimism that after the training, participants would be equipped with the necessary skills and information that would facilitate easy referrals, noting that many a times, they come across victims of trafficking not just when they come to report cases at the office, but it could be at the airport, police station or the borders.

"So, these stakeholders need to understand what steps they need to take when it comes to victim identification, when it comes to screening of these individual in order to facilitate the reporting process of trafficking in persons and ultimately help the agency to be able push more cases that have been investigated to secure conviction of persons found wanting in Trafficking In Persons."

She acknowledged the government and Ministry's support in ensuring that the agency delivers and protects victims of trafficking in the country, saying like every organised crime, resources are never enough to implement available activities.

Dabo maintained that with the caliber of participants, she remains optimistic that after the training, participants would be ever ready to share experience with their colleagues in their various offices especially on issues relating to NRM.

She also spoke about her institution's resolve to include victim care and support in their programmes as well as create more among its staff and key stakeholders on relating to TIP.