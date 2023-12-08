Gambia: SCDS Recommends Increased Provincial Allowances for Security Personnel

The report also recommended the need to build more hydrants and provide new fire tenders in the country. It also recommends the completion of unfinished service stations and refurnish the station building in Sere Ngại, in the Upper River Region.

In his submission before lawmakers, Member for Serrekunda West, Madi Ceesay, reminded that on annual basis, they give recommendations and nothing comes out of such recommendations.

"You can't keep offices without giving them enough food and accommodation and challenge the community of security and human right to work together towards the development of the officers."

Member for Kiang West, Lamin Ceesay, acknowledged that one of the major challenges the country faces is security, saying "every year, in and out allocations are given to the security officers, but in the 2022 report, they have seen that where drugs are stored, is still lacking.

He equally made refence to the Navy and some of the constraints they are undergoing especially communication tools for effective communication.

"The more reason why our young people escape through the water without any trace is that the boat they used are old. We increased the allocation as far as Navy is concerned and we need to know where are these allocations are going."

Member for Foni Kansala, Almameh Gibba, also expressed similar sentiments, noting that the men and women in the security sector should be empowered to ensure proper security of citizens and the nation at large.