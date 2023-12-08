Gambia: Parliament Adopts Report On Criminal Offences Bill

6 December 2023
The Point (Banjul)
By Fatima Singhateh

Lawmakers on Monday adopted the report on Criminal Offences Bill 2023.

Tabling the motion, Hon Madi Ceesay, the Member for Serekunda West constituency, said that the bill seeks the report on human rights and constitutional matters of Criminal Offence Bill of the 2022.

"The bill as clearly reflected in the objectives and reasons, seeks to align our criminal justice legislation with current trends by removing all provisions inimical to freedom of speech such as defamation and sedition," he told fellow deputies.

He added that the criminal law is fundamental in the country because it provides defense, rehabilitation, punishment, protection, maintaining social order, and protecting individual rights and liberties.

"In fulfilling the mandate, the committee reached out to the Ministry of Justice, the National Human Rights Commission, the Ministry of Interior, through the Office of the Inspector General of the Police, the Gambia Bar Association, the Gambia Press Union, the Association of Non-governmental Organizations, the Faculty of Law of the University of The Gambia, Female Lawyers Association of The Gambia, as well as host of renowned legal practitioners across the country," he revealed.

'It shall be the duty of the Committee on Human Rights and Constitutional Matters to scrutinise, consider and deal with matters relating to the Constitution and Human Rights."

"Parliament in a democracy is the fundamental pillar in the promulgation of criminal law. Criminal laws protect, serve, and limit human actions and to help guide human conduct. It simply helps to safeguard the lives and properties of individuals in a state. That said, while giving the Committee's blessings to this important Bill, it is important for the Executive and the Legislature to ensure that this, as well as the Criminal Procedure Bill, is regularly reviewed to respond to emerging issues," he said.

