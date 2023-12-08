Gambia: Trust Bank Largesse Reaches Kanifing, EFST Hospitals

Trust Bank on Tuesday reached out to the Kanifing General Hospital (KGH) and the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital (EFSTH) in Banjul as part of its annual donations to various hospitals in the country.

The donations were part of Trust Bank's Corporate Social Responsibility - that is giving back to the communities that is believed to have formed the cornerstone for the success of the Bank.

Items donated to the Kanifing General Hospital included: water dispensers, chairs, ceiling fans and detergents among others worth D200, 000. Other items presented to the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital included: hemodialysis bloodlines, acetic concentrate and acetate worth D300, 000 for the EFSTH Dialysis Unit.

Speaking earlier at the Kanifing General Hospital, Njilan Senghore, the managing director at Trust Bank, revealed that the donation of D200, 000 worth of requested items represents the Bank's unwavering commitment to the well-being and health of the citizens.

"As a leading bank in The Gambia, giving back to the communities where we operate and ensuring the sustainability of our health, social, economic and ecological environments are integral to our overall business strategy," she said.

"Kanifing General Hospital is a vital institution within our community, providing essential medical services to those in need. It is a place of hope, healing, and caring for individuals and families during their most vulnerable moments. As a responsible corporate citizen, it is our duty to support such institution's noble cause," she added.

Speaking at the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital, MD Senghore said that Trust Bank lost a valuable member of staff called Ebrima Frazer to the cold hands of death. She recalled that Mr Frazer used to come to EFSTH weekly for dialysis treatment.

"As a bank deeply interested in the welfare of our community, we have firsthand knowledge of how difficult such a condition can be for the patient and the people around them. So today, we present these items in his memory," she revealed.

Basiru Drammeh, the Chief Executive Director (CEO) at the Kanifing General Hospital, said their partnership with Trust Bank began since the establishment of the Kanifing General Hospital in 2010.

He revealed that their major account with Trust Bank is the subvention account, adding that when people come to the hospital, they encourage them to bank with Trust Bank.

He continued that the hospital has a catchment area population of 600, 000 people and on annual basis, they would see almost 200, 000 outpatients cases. He added that the KGH's annual delivery goes from almost 5000 to 7000 births.

He revealed that the admission rate goes almost to 8000 people on yearly basis, adding that Trust Bank's intervention goes a long way to help them in their work.

Baboucar Saine, administrator at the Kanifing General Hospital thanked the Bank for their support.

He said that Trust Bank's coming to the hospital is a welcomed development.

Dr. Abubacarr Jagne, deputy chief medical director at the EFSTH, thanked Trust Bank for consistently looking after people with dialysis. He noted that Trust Bank has supported the EFSTH in all forms.

Kebba Sanneh, principal public relations officer at the EFSTH, said that dialysis is a very sensitive area in the country, and thanked the Bank for its support to the EFSTH.