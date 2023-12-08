Gambia: Cuban Medical Brigade in Gambia Commits to Continue Healing, Saving Lives

6 December 2023
The Point (Banjul)

Banjul, Dec. 3.- With great joy and the decision to continue curing and saving lives anywhere in the world, Cuban health professionals who provide assistance in Gambia celebrated Latin American Medicine Day, on the eve of this December 3.

The members of the Medical Brigade (BMC) organised a beautiful activity in Banjul on Saturday, in which they congratulated their colleagues from this West African nation, and particularly their compatriots who in Cuba and on the five continents, fight diseases and death.

They recalled how health workers from the largest of the Antilles faced the Covid-19 pandemic in their homeland, in Africa, and in numerous countries around the world.

In a heartfelt tribute, they dedicated a minute of applause to the doctors, scientists and medical personnel, in general, who faced the pandemic, even losing their lives to preserve those of others.

The activity did not lack poems, texts, and videos alluding to December 3, and emotional words dedicated to the historical leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro, the greatest admirer and inspiration of the health professionals of the Caribbean island.

For their part, the head of the BMC, Dr. Juan Oquendo Montes, and the ambassador of the Antillean nation in Gambia, Rubén G. Abelenda, congratulated the Batas Blancas battalion that provides assistance here and urged its members to continue being examples of altruism and humanity.

