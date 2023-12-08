Gambia: Let's Motivate Our Security Personnel!

editorial

It is a fact that peace and stability are intertwined and two of the most important components in any development. The absence of any could hinder sustained development thus affecting vital sectors in that regard.

These virtues are gems that all should safeguard and protect for the sake of humanity. This reminds us of our gallant men and women who work round the clock to ensure peace and stability. We salute their bravery and heroism especially those serving at the far extreme guard posts of this country.

It is in the news that the Standing Committee on Defense and Security (SCDS) in its 2022 report has recommended the need for the government to increase provincial allowances including feeding and accommodation for security personnel serving in the provinces.

These men and women in uniform are serving their best and in remote stations with low salary and wages. Lack of motivation and low salaries are forcing many youngsters to desert the field for other high paying jobs.

Notwithstanding, some have embraced the security work but it will amaze one to know that some of these gallant men and women earn very low salaries and are often sidelined when it comes to promotions.

As much as they love their nation, the government should also motivate them by allocating convenient allowances that can take care of their needs in their respective guard posts.

Therefore, this recommendation is not only timely, but a well calculated move in the view of the present situation in the country. We all know the escalating commodity prices in the country and some of these officers serving in the provinces have families to take care of.

It is true that serving one's nation requires loyalty, patriotism and dedication. However these virtues may be compromised if the government continues to play deaf to the cries of these gallant men and women in uniform.

Generally, we all know how stressful the environment some of these officers in the provinces operate under. Therefore, creating or increasing their provincial allowances would only motivate them to give their best to this country.

As alluded to in the report, the lack of enough gadgets for personnel to pursue and intercept migrants' boats on our waters has seen a surge in the number of youths taking on irregular migration.

Also, the government should also look inwards to fully equip our men and women in uniform to deliver as expected. This would not only enable delivery but motivate them to serve the country with dedication and commitment.

We therefore called on the government to look into this report and act swiftly so as to retain our men and women in uniform.

