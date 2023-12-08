Gambia: UTG Clinch DK Telecom Peace Tourney Trophy

The University of The Gambia students' team on Sunday clinched the DK telecom peace football tournament trophy following their 5-4 post-match penalty shootouts victory over Gam Music after regulation time ended goalless draw in a tightly-contested final played at the Father Gough Sports Complex in Manjai Kunda.

The final was attended by the officials of DK telecom and the fans of both teams.

Both sides were resolute to beat each other to clinch the DK telecom peace football tournament trophy.

Gam Music team created numerous goals scoring opportunities but were unable to penetrate University of The Gambia Students team's solid defence line.

The University of The Gambia Students team also created goal scoring opportunities but failed to capitalise on them thus the match ended goalless.

This pushed the match into post-match penalty shootouts, which ended 5-4 in favour of the University of The Gambia Students team.

As champions, the University of The Gambia Students team went home with a giant trophy and a cash prize of D20, 000 while Gam Music received D10, 000 as runners-up.

A staff of DK telecom, Samuel William, thanked all participating teams for their participation in this year's peace football tournament, adding that all participating teams received D5, 000 prior to the commencement of the championship.