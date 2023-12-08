Gambia: GCA applauds MoYS, NSC, others

6 December 2023
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Gibba

The Gambia Cricket Association (GCA) has applauded the National Sports Council, the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Ministry of Tourism and Culture for supporting The Gambia Cricket team's participation in the ACA qualifiers.

The GCA also applauded the National Sports Council, the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Ministry of Tourism and Culture for fostering excellence and promoting opportunities for the athletes.

They noted that the efforts exerted by the respective offices in ensuring that the cricket team participate in the qualifiers.

The GCA further noted that the support from the NYC, MoYS and MoTC serves as an inspiration to aspire athletes and also contributes to the overall development and representation of the country on the international platform.

"We are thanking them for their unwavering commitment and tireless efforts in championing sports development in The Gambia.

"Your support has been instrumental in the success of the cricket team and also fostering a brighter future for sports in the country," The GCA pointed out.

