Gambia: 'Gambia Among Top 8 Countries With Fatality Road Accidents'

The Gambia is positioned 8th in the world ranking of fatality in road crashes, according to the Commissioner for Mobile Traffic Unit Lamin King Colley.

This information was disclosed to the members of Road Safety and Driving Standard Association (RSDSA) during a courtesy-call on Wednesday 29 November 2023.

He told RSDSA that this should be a concern to everybody in the country as the Association briefed him on its aims and objectives.

"Now if you look at the top death rates in the world's road crashes, Gambia is ranked 8th position, so coming up with initiative of this nature definitely touches my heart," he said.

"I am at your services anytime you need me. I am part of you because it is not a political association, it is an association to teach and enlighten people on how to prevent road fatalities. So when you build up this Association, we can enlighten the Gambians," Commissioner Colley added.

"So coming up with this Association to fight road fatality is a good move for the country," he said, adding that every year they record about 1000 deaths from road accidents.

"We can take this Association from national to international level because the world now concentrates on the safety of people on the road."

Pateh Baldeh, executive director for Road Safety and Driving Standard Association (RSDSA) The Gambia, thanked Commissioner Colley and his entire team for the invitation.

Mr Baldeh assured the Mobile Traffic Unit boss that the Association would do everything possible to work with his unit. He therefore called on every Gambian, UN agencies, government institutions to work collectively with the association in order to minimise road accidents in the country and the world at large.