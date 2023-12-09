Liberia: Lofa Will Not Continue to Accept Disenfranchise

The National Elections Commission (NEC) of Liberia under the leadership of Mrs. Davidetta Browne-Lansanah, over the last twenty-four hours, released the Lofa County's senatorial by-election Race Provisional List, but the name of the UP candidate, Mr. Galakpai W. Kortimai, is not among those being cleared as one of the Provisional Aspirants, though he met all requirements provided under the election's laws and Constitution.

Unity Party through its political leader, Joseph Nyuma Boakai says, they take serious note of the reason given by the NEC and follow very keenly and critically the activities of the ongoing hearings at the NEC Headquarters.

In a statement issued over the weekend, Boakai emphasizes that the Unity Party and the people of Lofa have had enough, and will not continue to accept being insulted, disrespected, and disenfranchised by the Weah government.

Make no mistake that our position taken in the disenfranchisement of Lofa citizens in the case of Senator-elect Brownie Samukai, was not from a position of weakness, Boakai added.

Boakai vows that any attempt to exclude the Unity Party from its legitimate and constitutional rights to contest as a registered political party will be a direct infringement of the political participation of hundreds of thousands of Liberian voters who will be disenfranchised, gullible, and subsequently exposed to matters that could have national security concerns.

The UP political leader sends a clarion call to the National Elections Commission with the expectation that the NEC will do the right thing saying, ''Let me again state categorically, that there will be no final listing from the Elections Commission published for the Lofa County by-election senatorial Race that will not have the name of the Unity Party Candidate, and thus I must repeat that we expect the NEC to do the right thing.''

He furthered that NEC was set up to do the right thing and to avoid election chaos at all times.

''Let me say this in the strongest of words that I remain resolute on my unflinching commitment to the people of Lofa, UP partisans, and supporters around the country and the Diaspora, that as your leader and torchbearer I am sufficiently prepared and will do all within my means to ensure that not one Lofa citizen will again be disrespected and disenfranchised under my leadership during this 2022 by-election Lofa senatorial race.''

Amb. Boakai also indicated that the wrongs they are fighting to correct in Lofa will not also be accepted in any other political subdivision in Liberia.

