Niger: Badou Zaki - Moroccan Legend Takes the Helm to Revive Niger's Fortunes

9 December 2023
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Acclaimed Moroccan goalkeeping legend Badou Zaki has been tasked with reviving the fortunes of the struggling Niger national team after his appointment as head coach on a two-year deal.

The former international footballer will aim to resurrect the 'Mena' by guiding them to a first major tournament in over seven years during his tenure at the helm.

Zaki, 64, is no stranger to inspiring African national sides, having previously led his native Morocco to the 2004 Africa Cup of Nations final during a distinguished coaching career.

He cently coached the Sudan national team.

The highly-rated tactician has also been handed a remit to completely reshape Niger's failing football infrastructure in his role with the Nigerien Football Federation (FENIFOOT).

Zaki will be ably assisted by compatriot Zakariyaou Ibrahim after he was confirmed as the new assistant coach as part of an all-Moroccan backroom overhaul.

FENIFOOT moved to thank the Royal Moroccan Football Federation for facilitating the appointments of the renowned duo.

''Gratitude to the Ministry of Youth, Sports, Arts and Culture for its support, and thanks the Royal Moroccan Football Federation for facilitating the conclusion of this contract,'' FENIFOOT said in a statement.

As part of a sweeping technical restructure, the veteran coach has been asked to oversee the country's national academy as well as provide guidance to junior national teams.

Now the onus is on the legendary Zaki to work his magic and transform Niger into a force to be reckoned with.

