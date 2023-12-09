Liberian Mayor Jefferson Koijee Sanctioned for Human Rights Violations

8 December 2023
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Lennart Dodoo

Monrovia — Monrovia City Mayor and Secretary General of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) has been sanctioned by the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), the United States Treasury for alleged involvement in human rights abuses.

The sanctions come on the eve of the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

Koijee is accused of stoking violence and controlling paramilitary-style organizations associated with the CDC. These groups, according to OFAC, allegedly comprised former combatants and recently released prisoners, are believed to have violently disrupted government critics' demonstrations and opposition activities.

Koijee is also implicated in various instances of violence, including an opposition rally in July 2022, a memorial service for former President Amos Sawyer in March 2022, an anti-rape protest in August 2020, a student graduation ceremony in December 2019, and an opposition rally in November 2018. Koijee is also accused of engaging in corrupt acts, including bribery and misappropriation of state assets for private political movements. OFAC sanctioned him under Executive Order 13818 for serious human rights abuses and corruption.

In a statement, Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to promoting respect for human rights and holding perpetrators accountable. Over the past year, the Treasury has designated more than 150 individuals and entities across various countries for human rights abuse, terrorism-related activities, LGBTQI+ repression, transnational repression, and environmental crimes.

