Nigeria: Kaduna Bombing Error - Imam Weeps As Gov UBA Sani Assists Victims

After a long sermon and prayers in Arabic at a Friday congregation in Kawo District of Kaduna North Local Government Area, the Chief Imam popularly called Malam betrayed emotion and wept on the pulpit over the killing of innocent civilians by an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) propelled by the Nigerian Army.

The Army mistook the civilians for bandits and mistakenly bombed them. About 85 were killed.

Malam who harped on the need to seek justice and compensation for the victims of last Sunday's multiple drone attacks on the Tudun Biri community in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State, said many were now turned into widows, orphans or widowers without offending anybody.

He called on the congregation which was estimated to be over 3000, to desist from acts that would cause harm, injury or even death to fellow human beings, pointing out that the consequences are grave for anyone who caused death or injury to any innocent person.

He said no one should be killed unless the person deliberately kills, and admonished the Muslim faithful to love their fellow brethren the way they loved themselves.

Gov Uba Sani offers comprehensive support to victims.

Meanwhile,Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has offered comprehensive support to victims, orphans and widows of the Tudun Biri community.

In a statement by Muhammad Lawal Shehu; Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Kaduna State, it was stated that, ''Governor Uba Sani has offered comprehensive assistance for the victims and families of the tragic event. Governor Sani also expressed heartfelt concern for the individuals currently undergoing medical treatment at Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital and has committed to covering all their medical expenses.''